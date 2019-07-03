Abbotsford Canada Day house fire victims launch GoFundMe

The McGirr family is seeking help from the general public after their house went up in flames on Monday. (GoFundMe)

It turned out to be a Canada Day to forget for Abbotsford’s McGirr family.

The family’s home caught fire at 4 p.m. that day, and within minutes the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The five people residing in the house made it out safely but did have to go to the hospital, with the worst injuries being second degree burns and smoke inhalation. However, one of the family’s dogs did not make it out.

The family was left with nothing after nearly everything was damaged in the fire, and they did not have renter’s insurance. They are looking to recover after the fire, and have sought out the public’s assistance in the form of a GoFundMe. That fundraiser can be found here.

All funds raised will go towards finding them a new home to rent as well as necessities such as clothing and food. They are also accepting household items and furnishings, it’s recommended to contact them through the GoFundMe page to arrange pickup.

As for the fire, it remains under investigation.

The GoFundMe has raised $985 out of its goal of $3,000 as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.