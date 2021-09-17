Abbotsford byelection 2021 candidate response: Dan Dennill

Abbotsford voters go to the polls on Saturday, Sept. 25 for a byelection taking place to fill the vacancy left by Bruce Banman after he was elected the MLA for Abbotsford South in the October 2020 provincial election. Nine candidates are vying for the councillor position. These are their responses to three questions (each with a 100-word limit) posed by The Abbotsford News.

1. Why are you running to be a member of city council?

I am choosing to run for city council as I feel there are things that I would like to see change in our city. The only way to make change is to be involved and engage with the community and system that can make those changes.

2. What skills and attributes do you have that would make you a good councillor?

My life experience and building a successful business have taught me the fundamentals of being fair, honest, transparent, accountable, respectful, compassionate, passionate and having a listening ear. I stand for all of these as a father, businessman and hopefully a member of council. I have learned to be a great listener, to learn and use ideas of others to build a better plan. I have learned to research ideas to find a balance and create discussions before acting.

3. What do you believe are the two biggest issues in Abbotsford and how do you think they should be addressed?

I believe city council should be more involved with the city it represents before decision-making or deflecting. Ensuring the appropriate agencies are accountable to forcing actions to every situation. Start doing as we say. We need to plan for the future – charging stations for electric cars and bikes, developing plans for increased population, such as schools, parks with off-leash areas, streets and street safety; having the goal of making Abbotsford the best most desirable city in the Lower Mainland.

