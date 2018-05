Outright prohibition on campfires until end of September

The city is reminding the public of the absolute summer ban on burning within Abbotsford.

Open air burning is banned in the city between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 of each year, and never permitted in urban areas.

Residents living in rural areas must apply for permits, but those aren’t issued for the summer months.

In urban areas, wood-burning stoves and outdoor fireplaces are banned, although residents can use propane-fueled devices.

For more information, visit www.abbotsford.ca/fire.