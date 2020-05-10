Abbotsford Berry Fest cancelled for 2020

The Abbotsford Berry Fest has been cancelled for 2020.

The Downtown Abbotsford Business Association made the official announcement on Friday that the popular and long-running event would not occur later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which regularly draws over 10,000 attendees, was scheduled for July 11. Organizers stated that they expect the event to return in 2021.

The ADBA did announce plans for an alternative event with the Downtown Abbotsford Virtual Auction for COVID-19 relief on May 28 starting at 5 p.m. Thanks to a generous sponsorship contribution from residential developer, Infinity Properties, all participating downtown businesses will receive $100 and all funds raised during the auction will go towards Downtown Abbotsford COVID-19 Relief.

A maximum of 24 downtown Abbotsford businesses will be participating in the auction to sell their products ranging from health and beauty to sporting goods and many more. The list of participating businesses so far includes Strung out on Beads, Vintelier, Hair by D, Montrose Dental Centre, Replay Board Shop, Little and Lively, BRGR BRGR, Champagne & Lace, Hemingways Books & Records, 2 Scoops Ice Cream, Bee Chic Bureaux, Buckets Fresh Flowers, Spruce Collective, Yes Chef, Nails by Iwamamama and Jaz Ma.

“It’s very disappointing to have to cancel Berry Fest this year but of course it’s the right thing to do to given the circumstances,” stated Jennifer McEwan the executive director of the ADBA. “We’re hopeful that we can bring the community together, at least virtually, for this special auction and give a bit of support to local businesses during these challenging times.”

For more information on the auction, visit downtownabbotsford.ca.

Abbotsford News