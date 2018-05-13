Abbotsford banquet hall gets go-ahead

Council has given the go-ahead to a 78,000-square-foot commercial building on Clearbrook Road that would include a banquet hall.

A new 15,000-square-foot banquet hall is set to be built off of Clearbrook Road, south of Highway 1.

The new facility will be located just a stone’s throw from the site of a banquet hall proposal denied by council two and a half years ago.

It will be located in a new 78,000-square-foot commercial building already partially occupied by a Tim Hortons and a second structure.

The seating capacity of the building wasn’t mentioned by staff in a report to council last month, but a similarly sized project proposed in 2015 was able to seat around 600 people.

That project was approved, then rejected after Coun. Dave Loewen changed his mind, after residents expressed concern that traffic would disrupt other businesses and that it didn’t fit the industrial land use designated for the area.

Although located less than 500 metres away from the Marshall site, the new Clearbrook project didn’t hit any of the roadblocks or opposition faced by the 2015 proposal. It will take place on a partially developed piece of land already zoned for commercial use and similarly designated in the city’s Official Community Plan.

@ty_olsentolsen@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.