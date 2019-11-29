Abbotsford artist’s $4.8 million public art piece unveiled under Vancouver’s Grandville Street Bridge

A $4.8 million public art piece created by an Abbotsford artist now hangs under the Grandville Street Bridge in Vancouver.

Hundreds of people of attended the unveiling of the “Spinning Chandelier” by Rodney Graham on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Graham designed the piece in 2015 and had it commissioned by Westbank, a development company which recently built a nearby condo.

“(The)18th century French chandelier will slowly rotate and rise over the course of 24 hours, then once a day release and dynamically spin back to its starting point,” Westbank says on its website.

The City of Vancouver’s bylaws require developers to contribute a piece of public art when constructing a building over 100,000 square feet.

Graham, born in Abbotsford in 1949, is one of Canada’s most prominent visual artists and internationally recognized for his art, photography, film, music, sculptures, paintings and books. His work has been featured in numerous art galleries from Los Angeles to Hamburg and he was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2016 for his contributions to Canadian art.