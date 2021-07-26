Abbotsford apartment listed for $99,900 in court-ordered sale

'Sold as is where is' in the description for unit on Tims Street in west Abbotsford

An Abbotsford real estate listing is selling for $99,900 in a court ordered ‘sold as is where is’ sale.

It’s almost unheard of to find housing in Abbotsford with a price tag including five digits in 2021, but a recent listing in west Abbotsford is set at $99,900.

The only catch is it’s a court-ordered ‘sold as is where is’ apartment.

The listing for #230 2818 Tims Street shows pictures of a unit filled with pizza boxes, Old Milwaukee empties and a blonde wig on top of a vacuum cleaner.

The description states that renovations in the price range of $25,000 to $30,000 has been recommended and the strata fee has been lowered to $373 monthly to encourage a sale. The building is 19-plus and does not allow rentals. One cat is allowed as a pet.

The unit contains two bedrooms and one bathroom and is 950 square feet.

The building was constructed in 1978 and the apartment has been on the market for a little over two months.

Sales history of the unit shows it was sold for $114,937 in March 2010, then $96,000 in November 2010. It was most recently sold in July 2014 for $80,000.

To view the property, visit rew.ca/properties/3352525/230-2821-tims-street-abbotsford-bc.

RELATED: B.C. residential real estate prices have gone up by 16% since last January: report

Abbotsford News