Abbotsford apartment listed for $99,900 in court-ordered sale

It’s almost unheard of to find housing in Abbotsford with a price tag including five digits in 2021, but a recent listing in west Abbotsford is set at $99,900.
The only catch is it’s a court-ordered ‘sold as is where is’ apartment.
The listing for #230 2818 Tims Street shows pictures of a unit filled with pizza boxes, Old Milwaukee empties and a blonde wig on top of a vacuum cleaner.
The description states that renovations in the price range of $25,000 to $30,000 has been recommended and the strata fee has been lowered to $373 monthly to encourage a sale. The building is 19-plus and does not allow rentals. One cat is allowed as a pet.
The unit contains two bedrooms and one bathroom and is 950 square feet.
The building was constructed in 1978 and the apartment has been on the market for a little over two months.
Sales history of the unit shows it was sold for $114,937 in March 2010, then $96,000 in November 2010. It was most recently sold in July 2014 for $80,000.
