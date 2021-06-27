Abbotsford and Mission school districts close school for Monday due to heat

Temperatures expected to hit more than 40 C and many schools aren't fully air conditioned

Hot weather is expected in Abbotsford for the next few days, and now schools have announced they will be closed in both Abbotsford and Mission.

Schools in both Abbotsford and Mission will be closed on Monday, June 28, due to extreme heat.

Both school districts made the announcements over the weekend.

Abbotsford School District said all of its district and school sites will be closed to students and staff for the day, “due to the extreme temperatures impacting communities in our region.”

There will be select employees designated as essential services personnel who will be required to report to work and will be contacted by their manager/direct supervisor for further instruction, they added. Ongoing updates will be provided on their website, www.abbyschools.ca.

Mission School District has said they have concerns with temperatures that are expected to rise in excess of 40 C.

“Many of our elementary schools do not have air conditioning that is sufficient to keep classrooms cool in those circumstances, eg below 26 Celsius,” they wrote. “Therefore, we are closing schools to students on Monday, June 28, for the entire school district. We apologize for any inconvenience this closure creates for parents.”

They are expecting to resume school on Tuesday, which is also the final day of school in that district.

While students get the day off in Mission, staff will be reporting to work as usual and will be available to support students and parents. Mission says they will also be monitoring temperatures in schools and staff may be required to relocate depending on local conditions.

READ MORE: Fraser Health opens temporary vaccine clinics in Mission and Abbotsford due to heat wave

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Abbotsford News