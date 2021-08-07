Abbotsford Airshow’s daytime performance cancelled due to weather

Evening events still going ahead, afternoon update to come

The Abbotsford International Airshow’s daytime events have been cancelled due to bad weather.

The events for this evening are still anticipated to go ahead as planned, according to a social media post.

Ticketholders will receive an email about their options shortly, and an afternoon update on tonight’s performances will follow.

The show, titled SkyDrive, runs from Friday to Sunday (Aug. 6-8) and features an experience similar to a drive-in movie.

Shows run for approximately three and a half hours, and a total of four events are scheduled over the three days. Evening performances are planned for Aug. 6 and 7, with daytime performances set for Aug. 7 and 8.

