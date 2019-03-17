Abandoned boat trailers at Tofino school to be towed

The statement adds that anyone requiring further information can contact the school at 250-725-3254.

The abandoned boats and boat trailers left at Wickaninnish Community School’s field will be towed next month. (Westerly File Photo)

The abandoned boat trailers that are currently clogging up the Wickaninnish Community School field’s parking area will be towed at the end of the month.

School District 70 issued a statement last week warning the owners of the roughly 12 trailers that they are parked at the Fourth Street location illegally.

“Considering the December storm, SD70 recognizes concerns with unsanctioned parking of boats and trailers,” the statement reads. “We also recognize that finding suitable storage for boats and/or trailers may be challenging. Therefore, this correspondence is to notify owners that you have until the end of the month to remove your property prior to them being towed.”

The statement adds that anyone requiring further information can contact the school at 250-725-3254.

Tofino’s Manager of Protective Services Brent Baker told the Westerly News that some of the trailers have been parked at the site for over a year, most have no proof of insurance, and he doubted any would be claimed.

He said the area is private land, so the district did not have authority to remove the trailers itself, despite requests from residents to clear the area.

“We have no jurisdiction over it,” Baker said. “It’s a private matter.”

Baker said he was happy to see the school “move forward to deal with it,” and added that talks are ongoing between SD70 and the Tofino Harbour Authority to put a system in place where boaters would be able to purchase permits to temporarily park their trailers on school property.

“It solves the harbour’s problem and it provides some money for various programs for the school,” Baker said. “I think it’s a fantastic opportunity. I’ve spoken with both parties about it and tried to give some suggestions on how it could work.”

Baker said there are no concerns over the trailers being moved to the district’s coveted downtown parking spots.

“If they were to end up there, they would be towed immediately,” he said.

andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca