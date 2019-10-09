A window into the past: Sicamous and District Heritage trail officially opens

The Sicamous Heritage Trail, showing off some of the locations around town closely linked to the area’s past, officially opened on Oct. 8.
The trail consists of six signs located at important locations in the community to provide an insight into its past. The signs feature photos of the locations they are placed at in past decades and also QR codes so people walking the trail can get expanded information.
A full map of the trail can be picked up at the Visitors Centre which is now located along with the museum in the district office on Main Street.
