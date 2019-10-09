Gordon Mackie from the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society, Sheila Devost of the Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Terry Rysz and Communities in Bloom organizer Deb Heap cut the ribbon on Sicamous’ new heritage trail. (Photo Contributed)

A window into the past: Sicamous and District Heritage trail officially opens

The trail features signs with historical photographs and information on significant locations

The Sicamous Heritage Trail, showing off some of the locations around town closely linked to the area’s past, officially opened on Oct. 8.

The trail consists of six signs located at important locations in the community to provide an insight into its past. The signs feature photos of the locations they are placed at in past decades and also QR codes so people walking the trail can get expanded information.

A full map of the trail can be picked up at the Visitors Centre which is now located along with the museum in the district office on Main Street.

