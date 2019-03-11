A Vice and Virtue hair-chop for a good cause

For a good cause, these guys are going to give themselves a proper trim

The folks at Vice and Virtue, a popular Kelowna microbrewery, have been looking pretty shaggy, lately.

Turns out it’s all for a good cause.

“Two of our ownership group, Ryan and Chenoa, have been growing out their hair for awhile now – look at those long locks – all in the name of a good cause,” reads a post posted to the Vice and Virtue Instagram page.

On April 20, both are shaving their heads at Kelowna’s annual Balding for Dollars event.

“Many of our gang have been involved in this event over the years – and so we are stepping up again to sell tickets, share the good news about the good work this crew of awesome folks do and really just do whatever we can to help,” reads a portion of the post.

Balding for Dollars raises community awareness for childhood cancer and blood disorders and provides funding to supports kids and their families throughout their journey.

100 per cent of the funds raised are split between KGH Foundation and BCCHF Oncology departments and the event is 100 per cent volunteer supported and 100 per cent donated.

