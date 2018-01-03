A tragic Christmas Eve in Burns Lake

Northern B.C. residents are coming together to support the owners of Babine Lake Resort after a fire destroyed the resort’s main lodge and most of their belongings on Christmas Eve.

“The amazing neighbours came out in force and took action to save the remaining cabins and structures,” described the owners’ granddaughter Samantha Green. “Thankfully no one was seriously injured, just minor burns.”

Green has set up a Go Fund Me campaign which, as of Jan. 3, had raised $6670 to replace the lost belongings and supplies used to run Bill and Traude Hoff’s resort. A donation account has also been established at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union.

In a Facebook post that has been shared hundreds of times, councillor Kelly Holliday said she was sad to see another tragedy striking Burns Lake.

www.facebook.com

“Bill and Traude Hoff are longtime residence of Babine Lake and in fact live year-round at the resort,” she said. “In just a matter of moments, their home and livelihood was left in pile of ash and debris.”

“The owners are devastated and have lost a good majority of their lives from this tragic event,” Holliday told Lakes District News.

Holliday is urging local residents to show their support to help the family move forward from this tragic moment in their lives.

Donations can be made at any Bulkley Valley Credit Union branch to the Babine Lake Resort fire relief fund.

More to come.

www.twitter.com