A time to plant

This year's Earth Day event is happening Sunday April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon

Olivia Wolff and Elsie Bannerman planted a native snowberry during the 2017 Earth Day celebration.

This year’s event is happening Sunday April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Adams Bird Sanctuary on Peach Orchard Road.

