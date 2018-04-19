A time to plant

Olivia Wolff and Elsie Bannerman planted a native snowberry during the 2017 Earth Day celebration.
This year’s event is happening Sunday April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Adams Bird Sanctuary on Peach Orchard Road.
This year's Earth Day event is happening Sunday April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon
Olivia Wolff and Elsie Bannerman planted a native snowberry during the 2017 Earth Day celebration.
This year’s event is happening Sunday April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Adams Bird Sanctuary on Peach Orchard Road.
The fires destroyed more than 210 structures and damaged an additional 20 within the TNRD
Dealing with addiction; Not knowing there's help
Police say man ran away, barricaded himself in his home
2017 B.C. election hopeful looks to bring LGBTQ lens to municipal politics
More than 100 people pack legion hall for meeting opposing the 52-unit development
By Wednesday, neither machine had been located, confirmed Greater Trail police.
'It seems like something long overdue,' says mayor