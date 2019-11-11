A time of remembrance

Hundreds gather at Canadian Legion to honour those who have served and sacrificed

Several hundred residents gathered in Sooke for this year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies. Crowds converged at the Sooke Legion to pay their respects to those who have sacrificed to safeguard our way of life.

The Ekoos Vocal Ensemble was on hand to lift their voices in songs of remembrance as every branch of the military, civic leaders from all levels of government, and representatives of the region’s First Nations all paid tribute to the brave men and women who have sacrificed in past conflicts and who continue to sacrifice today.

Orville John Green, one of the District’s last surviving WWII veterans, was on hand to lay a wreath as were a host of others, all representing a part of Sooke’s diverse community.