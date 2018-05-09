A tale of two peaches in the Okanagan

Penticton’s peach isn’t the only one in the Okanagan Valley.
Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin believes the district is the rightful owner of the peach symbol.
A six-foot wide golf ball has been sitting on a 20-foot high tee at the base of Ponderosa Drive alongside Highway 97 in Peachland since the mid 1970s. It once pointed the way toward a golf course that has since been closed. In recent years it signalled plans for world-class Greg Norman greens that have long since been abandoned.
The remnant of these broken plans was a bit of an oddity, but that won’t be the case anymore.
Now it appears that the District of Peachland has taken ownership of the larger-than-life ball and wants to give it new life.
Dean Lauzé, a classically trained, professional multimedia artist, has been commissioned to do the work and was atop a tall ladder most of Tuesday, painting the base coat of the town’s namesake fruit.
A lot of people were seeing the golf ball and thinking there was a golf course in the area, said Fortin. The project cost the district $10,000.
Penticton also has a peach located on Lakeshore Drive, which operates as an ice cream shop during the summer.
