Tuesday is expected to be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon with a high of 23 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

A sunny day ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at your week

  • Jul. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Tuesday is expected to be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon with a high of 23 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Our Place Society celebrated belated 50th anniversary with block party

Wednesday will see rain clearing in the late morning with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 14 C.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s post-secondary schools reveal most popular programs

Friday will be sunny with a high of 25 C and an overnight low of 15 C with cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fired senior manager’s human rights complaint against City of Nanaimo can proceed to hearing
Next story
Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Crooks pilfer cash, gas, solar panels, even Avon catalogues

Just Posted

Most Read