A group of pirates seen in the 2019 Buccaneer Day Parade on Saturday morning. (City of Victoria/Twitter)

A successful Buccaneer Days for Esquimalt

Pancake breakfast, parades and more

  • May. 13, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

It was a busy weekend for families attending Buccaneer Days this weekend in Esquimalt. The annual pirate themed party has been going on for over 60 years. Attendees were treated to a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning and a Buccaneer Market, Buccaneer Parade, a midway and local live music.

If you have photos from the fair, we would love to see them — send them to us on social media and you might see them in your local paper.

