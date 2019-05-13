A successful Buccaneer Days for Esquimalt

It was a busy weekend for families attending Buccaneer Days this weekend in Esquimalt. The annual pirate themed party has been going on for over 60 years. Attendees were treated to a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning and a Buccaneer Market, Buccaneer Parade, a midway and local live music.
Happy Buccaneer Days! @EsquimaltBC pic.twitter.com/RZcgRBcYln
— City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) May 11, 2019
â¦â¦Saturday’s are for the pirates! â¦@EsquimaltBCâ© turns out big for Buccaneer Days! â¦@vicpdcanadaâ© pic.twitter.com/BgShUFyqgY
— Evan Southern (@evan_southern) May 11, 2019
The #GreenWave was loud and strong at today’s #Esquimalt Buccaneer Days parade. #GPC @CanadianGreens pic.twitter.com/SxcuaFsvNf
— David Merner (@DavidMerner) May 11, 2019
Our Buccaneer Days "arrrr"-tisan marketplace is underway! Take a break from the hustle and bustle and come join us in the Archie Browning curling rink on Satuday from 10AM-5PM and Sunday from 10AM-4PM!#yyj #yyjevents #BucDays #Esquimalt #PlayHere pic.twitter.com/ROLnC3DdRp
— Esquimalt Recreation (@EsquimaltRec) May 11, 2019
Photos from the Esquimalt Buccaneer Days Parade #photos #victoriabc https://t.co/rLtW3cknZJ
— Kevin Boyd (@Beryllium9) May 11, 2019
So proud of these Grade 8 Cedar Hill Middle School band students for marching in their first parade today in @EsquimaltBC for #buccaneerdays! Great job and great crowd! pic.twitter.com/szERKLWaRD
— Sarah Campden (@scampden) May 11, 2019
#Esquimalt Buccaneer Days continues today with the Marketplace inside the arena, local bands at Bullen Park stage, the midway and many more fun events. Thanks again to the Township of @EsquimaltBC, @EsquimaltRec and all the volunteers for putting on this great community event. pic.twitter.com/xMcUVHACb5
— David Merner (@DavidMerner) May 12, 2019
If you have photos from the fair, we would love to see them — send them to us on social media and you might see them in your local paper.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram