A successful Buccaneer Days for Esquimalt

A group of pirates seen in the 2019 Buccaneer Day Parade on Saturday morning. (City of Victoria/Twitter)

It was a busy weekend for families attending Buccaneer Days this weekend in Esquimalt. The annual pirate themed party has been going on for over 60 years. Attendees were treated to a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning and a Buccaneer Market, Buccaneer Parade, a midway and local live music.

Our Buccaneer Days "arrrr"-tisan marketplace is underway! Take a break from the hustle and bustle and come join us in the Archie Browning curling rink on Satuday from 10AM-5PM and Sunday from 10AM-4PM!#yyj #yyjevents #BucDays #Esquimalt #PlayHere pic.twitter.com/ROLnC3DdRp — Esquimalt Recreation (@EsquimaltRec) May 11, 2019

So proud of these Grade 8 Cedar Hill Middle School band students for marching in their first parade today in @EsquimaltBC for #buccaneerdays! Great job and great crowd! pic.twitter.com/szERKLWaRD — Sarah Campden (@scampden) May 11, 2019

#Esquimalt Buccaneer Days continues today with the Marketplace inside the arena, local bands at Bullen Park stage, the midway and many more fun events. Thanks again to the Township of @EsquimaltBC, @EsquimaltRec and all the volunteers for putting on this great community event. pic.twitter.com/xMcUVHACb5 — David Merner (@DavidMerner) May 12, 2019

