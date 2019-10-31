A second fire this week in Similkameen destroys a housing unit

Occupant was taken to the hospital with smoke-related injuries

A second fire in two days in the Similkameen has destroyed an affordable housing unit in Keremeos.

READ MORE: Craft and hobby shed in Cawston destroyed in early morning fire

The Keremeos and District Volunteer Fire Department said flames were coming out of the windows and the door when they arrived at the unit, which is part of Cozy Cabins on 5th St. at 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Fortunately, a crew of 16 and two fire trucks showed up quickly and were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to nearby units, the fire department said.

The occupant was taken to the hospital with smoke-related injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

To report a typo, email: editor@keremeosreview.com.

<p<

@KeremeosReview editor@keremeosreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.