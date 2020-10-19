A round-up of Fraser-Nicola election coverage

Are you still undecided about who to vote for in the Oct. 24 provincial election? The Hope Standard has compiled a reading list about local candidates and issues below:
Candidate bios:
Jackie Tegart (BC Liberal Party)
Fraser-Nicola election stories:
Fraser-Nicola candidates on social issues: addictions, housing, crime
Fraser-Nicola candidates address racism, privilege in Oct. 14 debate
Your Fraser-Nicola candidates on small business and seniors’ cost of living
Othello Road to get $6-million should BC Liberals form government: Tegart
Jagmeet Singh darts around B.C., drops in on swing riding of Fraser-Nicola
Party platforms:
Greens: BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system
Liberals: B.C. Liberals promise to ban elections in a provincial emergency
NDP: NDP launches platform with $1,000 COVID relief payments
How, where and when to vote:
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today in Hope and area
