A round-up of Fraser-Nicola election coverage

Undecided voters will find candidate bios, stories on the local race and party platforms

Advance polls are now open for the 2020 B.C. election, including the Hope Legion hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Are you still undecided about who to vote for in the Oct. 24 provincial election? The Hope Standard has compiled a reading list about local candidates and issues below:

Candidate bios:

Dennis Adamson (independent)

Mike Bhangu (independent)

Jackie Tegart (BC Liberal Party)

Jonah Timms (BC Green Party)

Aaron Sumexheltza (BC NDP)

Fraser-Nicola election stories:

Fraser-Nicola candidates on social issues: addictions, housing, crime

Fraser-Nicola candidates address racism, privilege in Oct. 14 debate

Your Fraser-Nicola candidates on small business and seniors’ cost of living

Othello Road to get $6-million should BC Liberals form government: Tegart

Jagmeet Singh darts around B.C., drops in on swing riding of Fraser-Nicola

Mike Bhangu joins Fraser Nicola race as independent

Dennis Adamson intends to run as independent, after stint with BC Greens

Greens, Liberals, NDP field Fraser Nicola candidates ahead of October election

Fraser-Nicola candidate Jackie Tegart laments loss of face to face campaigning

Controversy in Fraser-Nicola riding as NDP names their candidate

Party platforms:

Greens: BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

Liberals: B.C. Liberals promise to ban elections in a provincial emergency

NDP: NDP launches platform with $1,000 COVID relief payments

How, where and when to vote:

B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today in Hope and area

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

