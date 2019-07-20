‘A really kind person’: Parksville’s Nick Major remembered by instructor

Outpouring of support in the days following death of young man

The loss of Nick Major is being felt deeply by the Parksville Qualicum Beach community.

The 21-year-old Parksville man died of rabies earlier this week following a brief encounter with a bat in mid-May of 2019.

An instructor at Cascadia Martial Arts in Parksville, Major’s loss has been felt deeply by the community.

Brett Fee, head instructor at Cascadia Martial Arts, was Major’s first martial arts instructor. Major had been attending Cascadia since a young age, and started working as a teacher five or six years ago according to Fee.

Fee remembers Major as a kind, dedicated and passionate young man.

“He was just a really easy-going kind guy. He was quick to gain the trust of the parents of the kids. They knew they could trust him with the kids he was really good with them and he cared about what he did,” said Fee.

“He didn’t just punch in and punch out. He didn’t treat it like a job – it was more like a passion.”

Major taught children as well as adults classes in Taekwondo and kick boxing.

“He did just about everything for us,” said Fee.

A post from Major’s mother, Carmen, was shared on the Cascadia Martial Arts Facebook page on July 13, announcing Major’s passing.

Underneath the post is an outpouring of love, support and condolences.

More than 130 comments have been left beneath the post.

“He meant a lot. Based on all the Facebook comments and everybody chiming in, he touched a lot of people, he made a huge impact on a lot of people,” said Fee.

Many of the posts express their gratitude for Major’s presence in the Cascadia community.

“I have read every comment on every thread since Nick became suddenly ill. There is one common thread among the deeply felt words offered by this community. It is impact. Nicholas, you made such a tremendous impact on the people of this community … Like so many have already stated, I will be greatly blessed if my son grows to be the man you were. We are all deeply saddened by your passing.” – Patrick McCormick

“I know every parent of boys in this community hopes for their son to turn out as amazing as Nick was. We all will miss him and the sudden loss of such an incredible role model will be felt deeply by this entire community, young and old.” – Alix Archbold

“He always was gentle, patient, encouraging with his students of any age, everyone’s big or little brother. My family and I absolutely adored him. My heart is heavy for Nick’s family, Cascadia family and all his many friends, students, anyone who had the privilege to know this amazing young man.” – Sandra Clark

– With a file from Karly Blats

