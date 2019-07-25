A quick guide to applying to affordable housing in Grand Forks

Prospective residents for the 19th Street affordable housing complex in Grand Forks learned about application and tenancy rules on Wednesday night, when representatives from BC Housing and the Boundary Family Services Society (BFSS) hosted a public information session to answer questions.

There is a total of 52 one, two and three-bedroom units that are currently under construction in an area adjacent to Dick Bartlett Park.

BC Housing Interior regional director Ann Howard said that the units, which will be priced to not exceed 30 per cent of a tenant’s monthly income, are “open to anyone experiencing housing challenges in Grand Forks [and the Boundary region].”

Prospective applicants must fill out a paper version of the Housing Registry Application Form, available at the BFSS office on the Perley Elementary school grounds in Grand Forks. Completed forms can also be submitted at the BFSS office.

After a quick overview of the apartment building and townhouse complex, the audience was given the chance to ask questions.

When will applications be due?

No deadline was given, but Howard said that applications would be evaluated between mid September and late October. Applications will be evaluated “based on need, not on first-come, first-served,” Howard said.

When will move-in be?

Howard said that the first units will be available in “late 2019.”

Will Boundary residents be given priority?

Yes.

Will pets be allowed?

Yes, but number per tenant may be limited. Pets must also be up-to-date on all core recommended vaccines, as per the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association.

Will smoking be allowed?

Smoking is only allowed in a designated outdoor smoking area.

What parking will there be?

The planned parking lot has space for one vehicle per residence. Darren Pratt of Boundary Family Services suggested that there could also be visitor spots that require limited-time permits.

I have split custody of my child. Can I still get a multi-bedroom unit?

Yes. Parents or guardians with regular custody schedules (week on, week off, etc.) are eligible for a multi-bedroom unit.

Will people on the flood buyout list get priority?

Howard said that people on the flood buyout list must sign a consent form with Boundary Flood Recovery so that their information can be released to BC Housing and be considered in the application evaluation.

Will more affordable housing be built in the Boundary?

According to Howard, “it is very possible that there could be more units here.” The BC Housing representative said that future decisions would depend on the need seen through the application process for 19th Street.