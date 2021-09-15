rainbow

A perfect rainbow

There may be a pot of gold hiding at the old Cheslatta Forest Products mill site, where a rainbow was caught rising perfectly out of the top of the burner. The stunning pictures were captured by Southside photographer Cody Reid. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)

  • Sep. 15, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Burns Lake Lakes District News

