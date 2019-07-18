A new vessel from the Gitga’at First Nation will be sailing into Prince Rupert’s harbour

The transporter vessel will bring back materials, food and medicine for the Hartley Bay community

A new transporter vessel from the Gitga’at First Nation will be sailing into Prince Rupert’s harbour (photo courtesy of Volvo Penta)

A new transporter vessel will be spotted in Prince Rupert’s harbour coming from the Gitga’at First Nation community.

The new transporter, from Adrenaliin Marine and powered by Volvo Penta, a manufacturer of engines and power systems for boats, vessels and industrial applications, provides a new lifeline to the Gitga’at village at Hartley Bay, which is only accessible by floatplane or water.

READ MORE: Superyacht and mystery passengers spotted sailing into Prince Rupert harbour

Bruce Reece, deputy chief for the Gitga’at First Nation chief and council, said the community has never had a vessel like this before. The Gitga’at First Nation were previously transporting materials, equipment, food and medicine by a tug and barge, which was more expensive.

The 55-foot aluminum transporter was built in the Adrenalin Marine shipyard in Delta, B.C. and is powered a pair of 13-litre 700 hp diesel engines.

The vessel can carry up to 30,000 pounds and made its first shipment a week ago carrying a generator from BC Hydro back to the community.

It will be making regular trips year-round to Prince Rupert for supplies, and is operated by a crew of two.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert marine business adds second catamaran to its fleet

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist

Jenna Cocullo

Send Jenna email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter