A new name is in the cards for Chances Chilliwack

Chances rebranding as 'Elements Casino Chilliwack' this fall with arrival of live-dealer table games

Elements Casino Chilliwack will be the new name of Chances Chilliwack once the rebranding is complete this fall. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress file)

A new name to go with the new gaming mix is in the cards for Chances Chilliwack this fall.

A rebranding will accompany the addition of live-dealer table games, according to Chances Chilliwack owner/operators from Great Canadian Gaming Corporation.

Chances Chilliwack will be known as “Elements Casino Chilliwack” once the rebranding is complete, making it the seventh “Elements Casino” property in Canada.

“A couple of weeks ago, we received municipal approval from the City of Chilliwack to introduce six live-dealer table games to our gaming mix and we felt the next important milestone in the facility’s growth would be a new name that reflects the memorable experiences a full gaming property can offer,” said Shawn Duncan, regional general manager of Chances Chilliwack.

Council voted 3-2 to approve the substantial change of adding table games.

Games like Blackjack, Texas Hold’em and Four Card Poker will be available at Elements Casino Chilliwack along with the existing 300 slot machines, bingo, simulcast horse-racing and dining options at The Well Public House.

At the Aug. 20 public hearing, Chuck Keeling, Great Canadian Gaming’s vice president of stakeholder relations and responsible gaming, said the absence of live-dealer table games at Chances was the “number one complaint” they heard from customers who said they would otherwise travel outside the community to Langley and beyond to play.

The expanded gaming options mean the operators are looking to fill a number of positions, so local job-seekers can go to chanceschilliwack.com for details.

Other Elements Casino properties in B.C. are found in Surrey and Victoria, as well as Brantford, Milton, Grand River and Hamilton in Ontario.

Under the name Chances, the facility has supported the Knight Road Legacy Association and its 48 charities with trailing payments totalling $2.7 million since the facility opened in 2012. Last year a cheque for the charities totalled $641,444.

