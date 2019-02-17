A new name for Rutland? A social media post sparks debate

It seems the name of the Kelowna neighbourhood is a hot topic

Proud Rutland residents took to the comment section of a post on a local Facebook page to defend the name of their neighbourhood.

A resident of Kelowna suggested that Rutland should be renamed because of the stigma he says it carries.

“Just putting forth my feelings about the name of our fair neighbourhood,” wrote Bill Pittman in a post. “Rutland, what a terrible name! It seems to carry a negative energy about it. Are there any others who feel the same way?”

Pittman had to turn off the comments for what he called snide and sarcastic comments.

“I have lived here all my life and I’m proud to be from Rutland….if you don’t like the name, move. Period,” commented Darren McClelland.

McClelland’s comment reflects to feelings of many of the comments left on the post.

The neighbourhood, on the northeast edge of Kelowna was named after John Matthew Rutland, an Australian man who helped found the area in 1890.

However residents of Rutland literally wear the name with pride. The “Straight Outta Rutland” brand is everywhere—on the backs of vehicles, t-shirts and even the occasional beer holder.

The brand was founded by two Rutland men, Greg Greenough and Dale Martell. They own Valley Contract Screenprinting, the company behind the growing phenomenon of Rutland residents wearing their pride on their shirts.

Straight Outta Rutland now has its own Facebook page and features pictures of Rutland residents wearing their products while travelling around the world. Since their inception, Valley Contact Screenprinting have printed between 5,000 and 10,000, a quantity which Greenough said he never expected. The purchases have been steady as well, with peaks at Christmas season and in the summer months.

“Nobody really relates it to Compton,” said Greenough in an interview in December. “Everyone who buys it for Rutland is for Rutland pride.”

And he feels they remain popular because of community pride and because Rutland-area residents enjoy sticking it to the rest of Kelowna.

“People born and raised in Rutland have always been super proud of (their community) and we love the fact that everyone else in town doesn’t like us,” Greenough said in December.

While Rutland sometimes gets a bad reputation, he describes the area as “just the working class part of town.”

“If I had done Straight Outta the Mission, or Straight Outta Kelowna, I wouldn’t have sold 20 shirts,” he said.

“Everybody from outside of Rutland hates Rutland… every demographic. But every age group (in Rutland) loves the fact they’re from Rutland and nobody else likes us. We find it funny.”

