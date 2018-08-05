A new family arrived in Creston

A Kurd family of six recently arrived in Creston from a refugee camp in Iraq where they lived for several years following the outbreak of civil war and major disruption of their lives in Syria. They are now learning English and making friends in a safe and friendly environment.

The Creston Refugee Committee, which has 60+ members, is grateful to the community of Creston and area for your ongoing support. You have been so generous with time and material donations in helping to acquire and furnish the home, and to assist this family as they negotiate a new culture.

Betsy Brierley | Creston

Creston Refugee Committee