A new area restriction has been created around Nk’Mip fire

Small amounts of rainfall didn't do much for the Osoyoos blaze

A new area restriction has been enacted around the Nk’Mip wildfire.

The area restriction took effect Aug. 7 and will remain until Oct. 5 or until the order is rescinded. The area includes Crown land and where Highway 3 meets the Osoyoos Lake natural shoreline and then north along the western boundary of Osoyoos 1 Indian Reserve and in the south boundary near Baldy Road and the BC Hydro transmission line right of way.

On Sunday, guard lines will be reinforced using hand and aerial ignitions when conditions allow. The cooler weather and wet conditions will allow crews and equipment to work in tight proximity to the fire.

Firefighters are working to mop-up hot spots along the southern fire perimeter, said BC Wildfire in on their fires of note page which was updated at 10 am. Sunday.

Mexican firefighters working hard on the ground for the Nk’Mip wildfire. (BC Wildfire)

Temperatures across the Okanagan Complex are cooler again today, and relative humidity remains high. Some areas of the Okanagan received precipitation for the second day in a row, although amounts are varied across the complex. Winds will return to moderate southwesterly flows through the weekend, and temperatures will begin to increase to seasonal or above seasonal levels.

Structural protection specialists have demobilized their equipment in the Shrike Community due to decreased fire risk in that area.

A team of 98 Mexican firefighters who’ve been stationed on the fire since July 25 are taking a brief break to rest and recover, and will be back on Aug. 11.

The fire, which started July 19, is currently listed at 16,877 hectares in size.

