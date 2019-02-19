Penticton and area will see a mix of sun, clouds and snow for the shortened work week following Family Day. (Edmund Garman/Flickr Photo)

A mix of sun, cloud, snow expected for Penticton following Family Day

More flurries are forecasted for the area, with 2 to 4 cm falling Tuesday

Penticton and area can expect a mix of sun, clouds and snow for the rest of the week following Family Day.

According to Environment Canada, the area could see periods of snow beginning in the morning today through to the night for a total snowfall of between 2 and 4 cm.

Tuesday is also forecasted to have the highest winds, with winds blowing south at 20 km/h in the morning for a windchill of minus 12, down to minus 7 in the afternoon.

Wednesday is expected to be cloudy with a high of minus 1, Thursday sunny with a high of minus 1.

Friday is also expected to have a high of minus 1, but with more snow. There is a 60 per cent chance of flurries forecasted for the end of the shortened work week.

