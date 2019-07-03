Wednesday is expected to be cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon with a high of 21 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 13 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

A mix of sun and cloud in Wednesday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your weekend forecast

  • Jul. 3, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Wednesday is expected to be cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon with a high of 21 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 13 C.

Thursday will be cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning with a high of 21 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 14 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20 C. A 30 per cent chance of showers continues overnight with a low of 13 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 20 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

