A mix of sun and cloud in Tuesday’s forecast

A 60 per cent chance of rain is being forecasted for Victoria on March 12. (Black Press file photo)

Clouds will cover Greater Victoria for most of Tuesday with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Seeing some sun throughout the day, Victoria will reach a day time high of 9 C. The clouds will partially clear as temperatures drop to 1 C overnight.

For Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud are in the forecast with a high of 10 C and a low of 4 C overnight with a 70 per cent chance of rain.

Thursday will see periods of rain throughout the day with a high of 8 C, dipping down to 5 C with rain continuing into the night.

