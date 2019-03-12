A 60 per cent chance of rain is being forecasted for Victoria on March 12. (Black Press file photo)

A mix of sun and cloud in Tuesday’s forecast

Daytime high will see temperatures reach 9 C

  • Mar. 12, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Clouds will cover Greater Victoria for most of Tuesday with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Seeing some sun throughout the day, Victoria will reach a day time high of 9 C. The clouds will partially clear as temperatures drop to 1 C overnight.

For Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud are in the forecast with a high of 10 C and a low of 4 C overnight with a 70 per cent chance of rain.

Thursday will see periods of rain throughout the day with a high of 8 C, dipping down to 5 C with rain continuing into the night.

