Monday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, clearing near noon with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 11 C. (Matteus O’Connor/Victoria News Staff)

A mix of sun and cloud ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at your week

  • Aug. 19, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Monday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, clearing near noon with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 11 C.

Tuesday will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning with a high of 23 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 14 C.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich church to bless pets

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C. Cloudy periods will continue overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C.

READ ALSO: Saanich Police looking for information relating to suspicious death

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 11 C with cloudy periods.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Firefighters extinguish brush fire near Port Alberni residential area
Next story
Cyclists were all smiles during ninth Tour de Victoria

Just Posted

Most Read