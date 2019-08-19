A mix of sun and cloud ahead for Monday

Monday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, clearing near noon with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 11 C.
Tuesday will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning with a high of 23 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 14 C.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C. Cloudy periods will continue overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 12 C.
Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 11 C with cloudy periods.
