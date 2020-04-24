A message from School District 73

Once again Clearwater Secondary School will be one of the options for students participating in SD73 International Student Program (ISP).

A jewel in a province that is known for its education system, and a world leader in the delivery of English, Math and Science learning, Clearwater is offered as a natural choice for students seeking a rural, small town, iconic Canadian experience.

While Clearwater Secondary will provide the academic program, it’s the homestay family that will truly round out the Canadian experience for international students.

“We try our best to align the interests, lifestyles, likes and dislikes of international students and their homestay families,” said Leslee Faubert, ISP Homestay Manager. “It’s important for everyone to have realistic expectations, and to know that we are here to support host families with any questions or concerns that may arise.”

ISP has had host families for more than 20 years in the Kamloops-Thompson school district and they know what students appreciate, like feeling welcome and a part of your family; joining host family members in regular activities; learning English; building lifelong memories; and experiencing how Canadians live.

Fifteen years ago, when their daughter was in grade 11 at Sa-Hali Secondary School, Catherine and Peter Espig invited their first international student into their home. Now, 40 students later, they have a shoebox full of letters, a lifetime of memories and a place to stay anywhere in the world.

“From the minute they walk in our door, we treat them like our own kid,” Catherine said. “The fridge is open and we share what we have. They eat what we eat and they take part in all our family gatherings.

“These are bright students, they can read and write English very well. And by the time they leave they have become fluent speakers of English.”

If you would like to host a student you need to have an extra bedroom, that’s private, in a clean and tidy home. Everyone over 19 years of age in your household will have to submit to a criminal record check. And because the main reason for international students to come to Canada is to improve or learn English, it’s important that English is the primary language spoken in your home.

You have a cell phone so you can stay connected with the International Student Program. You also have a computer/laptop, a printer/scanner or easy access to one; and ample internet service in your home. And to ensure the student is able to participate in activities, you also have a valid driver’s licence and a vehicle.

While Catherine would recommend to anyone to be a homestay parent, she does have one caution, “The only way it is going to work is if you treat them like part of the family.”

If you are enthusiastic and outgoing, and you believe you have the time and energy required to welcome a new member to your home and into your family’s life for a term or for a school year, please contact Leslee Faubert by email at lfaubert@ispcanada.ca

