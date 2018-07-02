A man arrested second time with stolen truck in Parksville

Surrey RCMP is investigating further allegations of sexual assaults in connection with a beauty spa operation.

A man has been arrested for the second time in nine months for being caught in a stolen truck.

Owen Shea Jinks, of no fixed address, was arrested June 21 for possession of stolen property after an Oceanside RCMP crime reduction unit member was on patrol in Smithers Road in Parksville and spotted Jinks in a stolen vehicle.

The officer saw the “suspicious” vehicle, according to a news release from Cpl. Jesse Foreman, and the licence plate on the truck didn’t belong on a vehicle, but on a trailer instead.

“The vehicle’s identification number was queried revealing it was in fact a stolen vehicle,” Foreman said in the release.

“What made the file a little more interesting was the fact, that the same officer had arrested Jinks on September 21, 2017 after he was caught in another stolen truck.”

On Sept. 21, 2017 Oceanside RCMP crime reduction members located a pickup truck and suspicious driver on Martindale Road in Parksville. After a search of the truck on Sept. 21, 2017, suspected stolen tools, knives, a pellet gun and suspected methamphetamine were seized.

Jinks, 27, was also on a recognizance of bail (conditions the accused has to abide by while on bail) at the time of the June 21 arrest, stemming from the last time he was caught in a stolen vehicle. Jinks will make his next appearance at Nanaimo Provincial Court July 3 to “face a myriad of charges.”

— Oceanside RCMP news release