‘A lot of chaos’ around contact tracing in B.C.: Fernie Chamber of Commerce

The executive director of the Fernie Chamber of Commerce has spoken out about the negative effects unclear contact tracing regulations are having on local businesses in the Elk Valley.

Brad Parsell said that there was “a lot of chaos” around contract tracing and the definition of a close contact, with businesses hurting as a result of rumour and hearsay.

“That’s real murky out there right now.

“Because Interior Health, as we’ve seen through the whole pandemic, is very close lipped and takes privacy very seriously, they’re only contacting people they feel absolutely a hundred per cent fit the definition of a close contact… and it leaves this whole big grey area open.”

Parsell said that a recent email between staff at the Fernie Alpine Resort that leaked into the community was an example of how things could get out of hand.

In the email, which was sighted by The Free Press Staff, a number of local businesses were named as having potentially exposed customers to COVID-19, urging those in attendance on specific days (but not times) to self isolate.

“The resort, or certain staff at the resort, have been trying to jump in and fill that gap with a bit of their own contact tracing program,” said Parsell.

“The biggest issue with those emails is that the staff at the hill is 600 people.

“I’ve asked … questions about that email; why did it go around, how did it come about, and it was said to me repeatedly that it was an internal email – but an internal email to 600 people in a town of 5,000 is not internal.”

Parsell acknowledged the good intentions behind the email, adding that it was never supposed to get out into the public domain, but maintained that the unclear contact tracing regulations and resulting actions can have devastating impacts on local businesses.

“I’ve definitely spoken to some of those businesses that have been named and they are rightfully concerned about being named, especially when they’ve had no COVID cases directly linked to that place of business. It has implications, and especially for restaurants and bars and hotels who are hurting so much right now anyway.

“I think everyone has their heart in the right place, I just think we need to defer to the experts, who in our region are the Elk Valley Physicians.”

According to Parsell, businesses are facing the added difficulties of losing staff to isolations.

“That’s the other thing that’s affecting businesses right now is a whole bunch of those people who are in some way linked to somebody (who has COVID) are all isolating, and that has really huge implications on businesses, like a little restaurant, if two of their staff have to isolate for two weeks, that almost cripples their ability to function.

“On the ski resort’s side too, they’re doing everything they can to keep the hill open, because if the hill has to close at some point whether it’s a government order or there’s a bunch of cases, then the effect of that on the business community will be devastating.”

Parsell added that businesses are also facing the struggle of managing their reputation in the face of current isolations, saying that there are struggles associated with deciding whether to offer public statements in an effort to be transparent versus opting to stay silent.

“There is some benefit in getting out in front of it and putting out something and being transparent with the community, but at the same time I can see the reluctance of some folk to not want to do that, to not put it out to the world that they’ve been affected by COVID because it will have an impact on their revenue and their bottom line at an already difficult time,” said Parsell.

“From where I sit today I do think we need to get a bit of a handle on contact tracing and how this is going to work– if a situation impacts multiple businesses, how can we confidentially pick up the phone and give each other a heads up without it spilling into the social media world.”

According to Parsell, the Chamber believes the best to clear up misconceptions is to defer to the experts.

“At what point do you have to go get a test, and at what point are you still okay to go to work – I think that’s some grey area the chamber is looking to clear up with the medical community right now,” said Parsell.

“Getting some clarity from our medical experts I think is probably the best thing we can do at this point in time.”

The chamber hopes to open up discussion about issues including contact tracing by hosting a live panel discussion with the business community alongside Elk Valley Physicians next Monday.

The Free Press reached out to RCR for comment, but did not hear back before publication.

A spokesperson for Interior Health (IH) said that while public health officials follow-up directly with close contacts of all cases, “individuals and businesses who are comfortable talking to their close contacts/employees directly would be encouraged to do so, but this is separate from the public health follow-up that takes place. It is not a requirement for anyone to do this. We know these can be sensitive discussions. However, these direct calls can speed up the process and help close contacts isolate more quickly.

“The IH process is to interview each case and create of list of those who may be at risk of exposure.”

IH told The Free Press that there were no confirmed new community outbreaks in the Fernie region as of Jan.14.

“Recent activity in the Fernie region is consistent with increased activity we are seeing in communities across Interior Health right now – no new outbreak has been declared locally and we don’t have specific exposures where contact tracing is not possible to identify at this time.”

“Interior Health can confirm nine COVID-19 cases in the broader Fernie area, including neighbouring communities of Sparwood and Elkford since the end of December. All cases are self-isolating and any close contacts will be contacted by public health with direction and advice.”

READ MORE: Fernie Chamber to host virtual chat with business and physicians Jan. 18

reporter@thefreepress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press