A look behind the blue veil; Central Saanich cops host community

Robot demos, kids trying on uniforms and checking-out the cruisers at police open day

Sgt. Kyle Sims of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team shows a young fan the team’s robot. (Courtesy of Const. Michelle Joyce)

Central Saanich Police hosted a successful open house last month, meeting residents for a cup of joe and an equipment demonstration.

The public meet and greet saw about 100 visitors attend, where they had the chance to chat to officers and mix in a friendly setting.

“Although we are a professional service and our police officers have a job to do, we need our community to know that we rely on them to feel comfortable approaching us,” said Const. Michelle Joyce of Central Saanich Police. “Events like this give us the opportunity to strengthen our connection with the community.”

The event was part of the service’s 2019 Police Week initiative, and took place at the department’s base at 1903 Mt. Newton Cross Rd. on Saturday, May 18.

Central Saanich’s motto is “Strength through community” and leadership said the event was important to maintain strong ties with residents.

In addition to Central Saanich officers, Sgt. Kyle Sims of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was in attendance, where he demonstrated a specialist vehicle, a remote controlled robot and some of his kit.

There were a number of activities to keep the kids occupied, such as face painting, balloons and trying on police uniforms.

One of the highlights for some visitors was being able to check out two of the department’s police cruisers and view the inside, seeing how the vehicles are kitted out.

The event benefited from some warm weather and visitors said they enjoyed a fun, relaxed atmosphere.

