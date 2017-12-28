A look back at what crimes made headlines in 2017

Surrey man Tyrell Sinnott, 20, was killed in a targeted shooting outside the Langley Sandman in broad daylight on April 1.

Langley had three gang-related shootings that claimed the lives of three young men this year.

2017 – THE YEAR IN CRIME

2017 began with a sentence of life in prison for three young men for the 2014 killing of Walnut Grove’s Nick Hannon, 19.

Brad Flaherty, 20, Keith Tankard, 20, and Connor Campbell, 21, pleaded guilty to second degree murder. The three killers were friends of Nick’s. The murder was a result of a conflict between Hannon and the trio. He was considered a missing person for a long time until a Mr. Big operation had one of the killers lead police to Hannon’s burned body in Mission. One of the young men behind bars, Connor Campbell, is the son of two prominent RCMP members. His mom sued the force for sexual harassment and settled out of court.

Gambling debt and a drug habit led to a cross-Canada bank robbery spree for clean cut 25-year-old Langley man Shaun Cornish who is spending four years in jail for his crimes, which include robbing banks in Langley.

On April 1, Surrey’s Tyrell Sinnott, 20, was killed in a targeted and brazen shooting at the Langley Sandman hotel on a busy Saturday afternoon. No arrests have been made in the murder.

In April, Langley resident Stephen Morse, 43, was given a 13-year- sentence for the 2015 sexual assault of a 70-year-old White Rock woman. Morse has no prior criminal history but details of the attack include him taking pictures of his victim and tying her up and robbing her, including taking her wedding ring.

In June, Victoria man Tyler Pastuck, 31, was gunned down in a gang-related shooting outside the Brown’s Social House on 200 Street. The friend he was dining with was also shot. That 33-year-old was injured but survived.

On June 28, someone drove a stolen H-Vac truck into a used car dealership on Langley Bypass. The the truck exploded, causing most of the building to collapse and burn. No arrests have been made nor is a motive yet known for that crime.

In July, David van Den Brink, 23, found not criminally responsible for the murder of well known Langley City homeless man Wells ‘Miles’ Gallagher. Gallagher was stabbed to death outside the former Baselines Pub on June 1, 2015. Van Den Brink, also homeless, had been having delusional thoughts that God was telling him to kill Gallagher.

In August, former Langley resident Justin Georges Couloumbe, 33, who posed as a member of the Catholic clergy is charged with several sex-related offences against boys in Edmonton. He moved there in the beginning of 2017.

In November, alleged 856 gang member Jason Wallace was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter of senior ranking Hells Angel Robert Green. Wallace turned himself in after shooting ‘his friend’ Green at a party on a Langley property.

The following week, the dismembered body of Shaun Clay was discovered by a passerby on Robertson Crescent in Langley. Clay is said to have ties to the 856 gang. In November, RCMP said the two murders are connected. No arrests have been made in Clay’s murder.

Wallace was already in jail serving six years for making drugs and selling them out of a Langley mansion. The gang unit seized tons of drugs and drug making paraphernalia like brick presses and scales, baggies, and pig dewormer used as a drug additive.

On Dec. 7, a gang-related shooting at a Willoughby townhouse complex claimed the life of 21-year-old Abbotsford resident Dai Duong Duong. No arrests have been made in that case.