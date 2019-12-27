A look back at Vernon’s most read headlines of March 2019

See what stories topped the web for the third month of the year

Ann Howard, regional director for BC Housing for the Interior region, poses in the kitchen of Our Place shelter in Vernon. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Team Cotter

takes to ice

Vernon rink, Team Cotter, begins play March 2 at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian championships in Brandon after winning the B.C.’s in Quesnel.

Duo rescued from

sledding mishap

A pair of brothers who went sledding out Bouleau Lake (above Fintry) were rescued March 4 after not returning and spending the night out in the cold.

Kalamalka Secondary

Grad gets top honours

Lana Kirk, a Kalamalka Secondary grad, was named one of B.C.’s Most Influential Women in Finance March 7, coinciding with International Women’s Day, at a special ceremony in Vancouver.

Vernonite killed in

Ethiopian plane crash

A Vernon father and business owner was aboard the Nairobi-bound flight that crashed within minutes of takeoff in Addis Ababa March 10. The Big O Tires owner was killed in the Ethiopian plane crash.

Animals on the lam

Several animals in nearby pens escaped unharmed March 14 after a home on Irish Creek Road was destroyed by fire. Horses and goats escaped and RCMP took over investigating the incident.

OKIB gets to root

of crime

The Okanagan Indian Band is better prepared to get at the root of crime thanks to a $1.17 million federal boost which was announced March 14.

Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, was in town to deliver the crime prevention funds.

Skate shop has

window smashed in

Break-in No. 4 leaves Okanagan Skate Co. frustrated after a window was smashed at the downtown Vernon shop March 16.

Firefighter reinstated

The City of Vernon was ordered to reinstate two employees who were fired in March 2018 for engaging in sexual activity in the workplace.

Grenade discovered

in Armstrong

Members of the RCMP’s explosives disposal unit were called to deal with a grenade discovered March 19 in a vacant lot off Smith Drive in Armstrong. The grenade was an improvised device and was rendered safe by the disposal unit.

Avalanche!

Two small avalanches occurred at SilverStar Mountain Resort March 20, sending one man to hospital.

The man was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital after the first isothermal avalanche on the double black diamond run at Putnam Creek. The second avalanche was below the gondola on the front side of the mountain.

OD Prevention Site

comes to Vernon

Interior Health representatives shared news of an Overdose Prevention Site coming to Vernon, which received considerable backlash. Vernon city council was told March 25 that it is not a matter of whether or not overdose prevention services will be offered following the opioid crisis.

MMA comeback

With the city in its corner, mixed martial arts came out of the ring victorious. MMA events were permitted after Vernon council rescinded a 2014 bylaw banning the fights.

Horses seized from

North Okanagan

property

A total of 46 horses, four dogs and four hogs were seized from a North Okanagan property March 25 when the SPCA responded to complaints the animals had been left unattended and not receiving adequate care.

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.