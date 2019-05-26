A look at who got paid what in Princeton, 2018

Governance cost Princeton taxpayers $76,343 in remuneration and expenses last year for members of two different councils.

That’s according the municipality’s Statement of Financial Information, released this week.

Mayor Frank Armitage, who finished his term in October, was paid $19,233 and claimed $2,560.92 in expenses.

Mayor Spencer Coyne, who held the chair for two and half months in 2018 received $3,468.26 and had expenses of $311.48.

The mayors also received monies as directors of the Regional District of Similkameen Okanagan.

Each of the former term councillors; Rosemary Doughty, Jerome Tjerkstra, Doug Pateman and Kim Maynard was paid $9,616. Maynard had the most in expenses – $2,499.07, followed by Pateman with 1,355.68.

New councillors received $1,734.15 for their share of the year.

George Elliot had the most expenses – $341.28, while Randy McLean claimed just $100.

Tyler Willis and Barb Gould claimed $319.12 and $154 respectively.

The salaries of public employees who earn more than $75,000 per year are required to be made public in the SOFI document.

The highest paid worker at the Town of Princeton last year was CAO Cheryl Martens, who received $105,377.52 and resigned her position in October. She claimed expenses of $150.

Lyle Thomas, former director of leisure services and new CAO, earned $102,297.31

Other employees in the earning threshold were economic and development director Gary Schatz, $86,349.30, Len Liberatore, earning $84,380.84, James Daley earning $77,792.01 and Stuart McDonald earning $77,084.62.

Total salaries for all municipal employees equalled $1,722,856.56.

