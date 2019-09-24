A kennel worth barking for

'We want to form a bond with each of the dogs, on an emotional level'

Kathy Scott and Chris McKay’s newest venture, a boutique kennel is set to open the first week of October. The kennel and training facility is located in Louis Creek, British Columbia. Millar Hill Photo.

All things k9 can be found on the hill just outside of Barriere, including CAM K9 Traning Centre’s newest venture, a boutique kennel.

Chris McKay and Kathy Scott, are the women behind the waggy-tailed business.

Together, they have more than 30 years of experience in their field of canines – agility, obedience, aqua management and more. The training centre is located on a 10-acre piece of land in Louis Creek, British Columbia, that features trails, an agility arena and now a luxurious kennel.

“We are K9 coaches,” said Scott. “Every dog requires something different. It should still be easy to bring up puppies as it was two decades ago but people’s lifestyles have changed, the expectations for dogs have changed and lives have become busy. People want a well-adjusted dog that fit into their lifestyles.”

There is an old barn that sits on the property. From the outside, it’s your average barn, but the inside has been refurbished into a luxurious kennel.

The interior features eight rooms – five standards, a larger standard and two premium rooms all furnished with comfortable beds and plenty of toys – creating a home-away-from-home experience for their client’s pets.

“This sort of thing has been in our heads for some time, but before moving here, we didn’t have the premises,” said Scott. “Now we do and we are doing it.”

CAM K9 wanted to separate themselves from other competition by excluding an outside run, which is an area for dogs to roam around in.

Instead, the ladies will be taking their four-legged guests for hikes around the property and set aside time to play in the fitness and agility arena.

“I find that when dogs have access to the outside on their own, they tend to stay outside,” said McKay. “We will be interacting with the dogs one-on-one, instead. It’s stressful for dogs to go to a kennel. Generally, when a pet owner takes their dog to a kennel for the first time, that dog doesn’t know if their owner is coming back. We want to form a bond with each of the dogs, on an emotional level.”

There are a handful of kennels to choose from in Kamloops, but CAMK9 might just be worth the 40-minute drive outside of the city. The four-legged guests will receive services such as daily maid and linen service, in-suite dining with continuous fresh water and soothing music for stress relief.

“Our facility will be kept small in number for the optimum mental and physical well being of the dogs in our care,” said McKay. “It’s about the dog but it is also about peace of mind for the person.”

The kennel is set to open the first week of October and the women say bookings have already been made.

For more information about the bed and board or other services visit www.camk9trainingcentre.com or call 250-672-0192.