A grey Monday in the forecast for Greater Victoria

It’ll be a grey Monday in Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada is calling for clouds all day with periods of rain beginning at noon and settling over Victoria around 8 p.m.

Temperatures will reach a high of 6 C midday, with a low of 2 C throughout the evening dipping down to 0 C overnight.

For Tuesday, more clouds are in the forecast with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 10 C and a low of 0 C overnight.

Wednesday is looking like sun all day and a high of 10 C with increasing cloud cover and a low of 0 C into the night.

