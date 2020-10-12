A Greater Victoria guide to voting in the B.C. election

Where and how to cast your ballot for the upcoming provincial election

With Thanksgiving sliding by, the next big date on the calendar is the B.C. election.

Between Oct. 15 – when advance voting begins – and Oct. 24, election day – B.C. residents will head to the polls and cast their ballot for a party or candidate running in their electoral district.

How to Vote

Voters must bring valid identification that shows their name and home address. Bringing your Where to Vote card – which should arrive by mail – will speed up the voting process.

Valid identification could be a B.C. driver’s licence, a B.C. identification card, a B.C. services card, an Indian Status card or another card issued by the provincial or federal government that shows a name, photo and address.

Alternately, voters can show any two pieces of identification that both show their name. At least one must have a current address. Examples include a citizenship certificate, Canada child tax benefit statement, property tax assessment and many more. For a full list of valid identification, visit elections.bc.ca.

People are encouraged to bring a mask to wear while voting. Elections BC says voters will not be asked to remove their masks to vote. All voting locations will have COVID-19 protective measures in place, including physical distancing, capacity limits, protective barriers, hand sanitizing stations and frequent cleaning of voting stations.

For general voting locations visit, wheretovote.elections.bc.ca, or check your mail for your Where to Vote app, which lists an assigned voting place. It is faster to vote at an assigned voting location but residents can vote at another place more convenient to them.

Where to vote

Victoria-Swan Lake

Advanced voting (all advance voting polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Braefoot Elementary School (1440 Harrop Rd.): Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 19-21

Church of Latter Day Saints (2990 Quadra St.): Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 19-21

Craigflower Elementary School (2766 Admirals Rd.): Oct. 17-18

Kiwanis Village (1419 Mallek Cres.): Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 19-21

Lutheran Church of the Cross (3787 Cedar Hill Rd.): Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 19-21

Oaklands Elementary School (2827 Belmont Ave.): Oct. 17-18

Royal Canadian Legion 31 – Trafalgar (411 Gorge Rd. E): Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 19-21

Tillicum Elementary School (3155 Albina St.): Oct. 17-18

Victoria-Beacon Hill

Central Middle School (1280 Fort St.): Oct. 17-18

Cook Street Village Activity Centre (1-380 Cook St.): Oct. 18-21

DaVinci Centre (195 Bay St.): Oct. 15-21

George Jay Elementary School (1118 Princess Ave): Oct. 17-18

James Bay Community School (140 Oswego St.): Oct. 17-18

Sir James Douglas Elementary School (401 Moss St): Oct. 17-18

Langford-Juan de Fuca

Luxton Community Hall (1040 Marwood Ave.): Oct. 15-21

Millstream Village – Unit C (105-2401 Millstream Rd.): Oct. 15-21

SEAPARC Leisure Centre (2168 Phillips Rd.): Oct. 15-21

Esquimalt-Metchosin

Colwood Pentecostal Church (2250 Sooke Rd.): Oct. 15-21

Esquimalt Recreation Centre (527 Fraser St.): Oct. 15-21

Esquimalt United Church (500 Admirals Rd.): Oct. 15-21

Metchosin Community Hall (4401 William Head Rd.): Oct. 15-21

Strawberry Vale Community Hall (11 High St.): Oct. 15-21

West Shore Parks and Recreation (1767 Island Hwy.): Oct. 15-21

Saanich North and the Islands

Community Gospel Chapel (147 Vesuvius Bay Rd.): Oct. 15-17, Oct. 19-21

Gateway Park – Block E (2261 Keating Cross Rd.): Oct. 15-21

Mary Winspear Centre (2243 Beacon Ave.): Oct. 15-21

Pender Island School (5714 Canal Rd.): Oct. 17-18

Saanich South

Lake Hill Elementary School (1031 Lucas Ave.): Oct. 17

Saanich Community Church (4566 West Saanich Rd.): Oct. 15-20

Victoria Hellenic Community Centre (4648 Elk Lake Dr.): Oct. 15-16, Oct. 18-21

Oak Bay-Gordon Head

Broad View United Church at Arbutus (2625 Arbutus Rd.): Oct. 19-21

Emmanuel Baptist Church (2121 Cedar Hill Cross Rd.): Oct. 15-16

Maria Montessori Academy (1841 Fairburn Dr.): Oct. 17-18

Monterey Middle School (851 Monterey Ave.): Oct. 17-18

University Heights Mall (3980 Shelbourne St.) Oct. 15-16, Oct. 19-21

Uplands International Program School (3461 Henderson Rd.) Oct. 17-18

