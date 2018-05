Summerland's Giant's Head Grind now in fifth year

Hundreds of all ages gathered at Peach Orchard Beach Saturday for the fifth annual Giant’s Head Grind.

Starting from the shores of Okanagan Lake, participants climb 500 metres over the course of the gruelling 5.6-kilometre run.

The race is in memory of Walker-Matthews’s son Chris Walker, who died from colon cancer in 2013. Funds raised from the event go to colorectal cancer research and to improving the trail system in Giant’s Head Park.