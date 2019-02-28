A few car crashes through Kelowna today

Be extra careful on the roads today

The snow in the Okanagan has been fueling several car crashes this morning.

Over in Joe Rich a vehicle ended up in a ditch on Highway 33 near Philpott Road.

In between Lake Country and Vernon an SUV and semi-trailer almost collided on Highway 97.

Kelowna RCMP have attended two crashes today. One before 8:40 a.m. where a car crashed in Glenmore near Yates Road. There were no injuries however a city sign was damaged.

At 9 a.m. two vehicles collided near Houghton Road and Hollywood Road that RCMP believes happened because of poor weather conditions.

Both crashes RCMP attended were minor in nature.

