A couple of activities still permitted in Salmon Arm recreation facilities

Swimming laps remains a permitted activity, at least for now, at the SASCU Rec Centre pool following new provincial orders on Dec. 3. (File photo)

In keeping with new provincial orders, adult team sports in Salmon Arm are cancelled – although a couple of activities have survived, at least for the moment.

Darcy Boyd, general manager with the Shuswap Recreation Society, said sports activities cancelled beginning Thursday, Dec. 3 were group activities such as adult hockey, pickleball, badminton, basketball, aquafit and soccer.

Youth soccer was scaled back to earlier restrictions on play, such as no games, no contact and three-metre physical distancing.

Pending clarification from the provincial health officer, Boyd said two activities are still permitted in city facilities: lap swimming in the pool and walking at the Shaw Centre.

“This is what we know right now,” he said Dec. 4 regarding cancellations.

Boyd noted that it can take several days to determine how the provincial orders apply to individual operations.

“Some of these clarifications come from the BCRPA (BC Recreation and Parks Association) who communicates with the PHO (Provincial Health Officer) and ViaSport directly on certain issues. We also communicate with colleagues in facilities around the province to see how they are handling implementation in activities that are not addressed or uncertain. As I mentioned, we will continue to adjust our implementation as specific areas are clarified.”

Asked how sport participants reacted to the new orders, he said people were understanding.

“Men’s hockey teams were a bit disappointed but they also understand the circumstances. Pickleball took it fairly well and had a lot of questions. The walkers were happy (that the Shaw Centre is still permitting walkers) especially with pending weather changes,” he said.

Boyd described the groups in town as “fantastic.”

“They’re cooperating, positive and happy – few unhappy, even the mask thing hasn’t presented itself in our facilities… I’m amazed and proud of how our community has worked together to do this. I think we do live in a great place.”

