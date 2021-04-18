A couple more South Okanagan schools with COVID-19 exposures

Penticton Christian School adds more exposure days, Oliver Elementary new on the list

Oliver Elementary is the latest school to be added to the growing list of potential COVID-19 exposures.

Interior Health has listed April 6 and 7 as days for potential exposure.

Penticton Christian School has a second COVID-19 exposure, this time within the school on April 6 and 7.

Interior Health’s list of COVID-19 exposures shows the Penticton Christian School had potential exposures listed for March 30, 31 and April 1.

In the letter home to parents, Interior Health says the exposures took place in the after school program and that select students had been identified and were self isolating for 14 days.

Members of the Skaha Lake Middle School community had an exposure with days listed as April 7, 8.

Summerland Montessori School is also another recent school to add to the list, with exposure dates of April 6, 7 and 8.

In document released April 15, data showed the province believes that the majority of cases in schools are not acquired there but simply reflect the rate of community transmission. A student with COVID-19 spreads it to one or two students, said the study.

Schools in B.C. have remained open since September, unlike jurisdictions like Ontario and Calgary that have shut them down.

