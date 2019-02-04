Editor, The Times:

Changes That Heal is an action group in Clearwater that is dedicated to bringing awareness to the subject of gender-based violence in order to make our community a safer place for everyone.

We envision a community where women and children live free from violence and abuse. We have long been saying that violence against women is not just a women’s issue. Men need to be involved if we are going to eradicate this problem.

To this end, we have been partnering with the NT Aboriginal Cultural Centre Society by participating in the Moose Hide Campaign events that they host here in Clearwater. We do this by providing information in a booth we set up at the event.

Stats Canada tells us that Aboriginal women in Canada are almost three times more likely to face violence than non-Aboriginal women. In fact, the growing proportion of female Aboriginal murder victims has gone from nine per cent of all female homicide victims in 1980 to 24 per cent in 2015. (www.ctvnews.ca/canada/aboriginal-women-more-likely-to-experience-violence-statscan-1.3445733)

Self-reported spousal violence of Indigenous women is three times higher than non-Indigenous women. Indigenous mothers in particular have higher self-reported frequency of abuse compared to non-Indigenous mothers.

The most common perpetrator is a partner, husband or boyfriend. (www.justice.gc.ca/eng/rp-pr/jr/jf-pf/2017/july05.html.)

Violence against women impacts everyone and acts as a barrier to gender equality. Men who disrespect women will not listen to what women have to say about this contentious subject.

It has to come from men and the Moose Hide Campaign promotes this idea. Changes That Heal is pleased to be partnering with this important initiative. Join us on Feb. 13 at the Dutch Lake Community Centre to show your support.

Sincerely,

Changes That Heal