‘A close call’: Golf cart left charging ignites near home on Kawkawa Lake Road

Neighbours with water hoses quickly put out the fire which sent flames metres up in the air

No one was injured and most likely no structural damage to a home occurred Monday, May 4, when a golf cart left charging ignited and shot flames high into the air above a home on Kawkawa Lake Road. Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard

Mark Fischer was heading back to his future retirement home at Kawkawa Lake, currently under construction, when he saw fire trucks heading in that direction.

That’s the wrong direction, he thought. Yet it was his home crews were headed to, attending to a fire which ignited in a golf cart parked around 10 feet from his home build. Flames from the burning cart leapt as high as a telephone pole, a neighbour said, and neighbours from all directions quickly sprang into action to put them out.

Within a matter of minutes, the fire had been put out. Fire crews arrived shortly after this, fresh from a medical call on Commission Street. And shortly after this, around 5:45 p.m., the Hope Standard arrived on the scene.

The golf cart still smelled of burned rubber at this time, it had been moved from near the home where flames had eaten off some of the home’s new siding. “There isn’t any structural damage, I think,” Fischer said of the superficial damage. While more work is required on his new home, Fischer said luckily no one was hurt in the fire.

