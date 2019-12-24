A Clearwater Rotarian Christmas elf story

Many hands make light work as Christmas bags are prepared for seniors at Evergreen Acres and Forest View. Left to right: Rotarian Sherry Heier, Outward Bound Exchange Student Vienna Wadlegger, Rotarians Abbey Bates, Isabell Hadford, (hidden - Jean Nelson), and Larissa Hadley. Photos by Kay Knox

By Kay Knox

As year-end approaches, members of Clearwater Rotary become Christmas elves, beginning with each person giving a $20 donation towards the purchase of gifts for seniors living in Evergreen Acres and Forest View.

Using extra funds, as needed, from the club’s funds, willing Rotarians (a.k.a. Shopper Elves) purchased items that will be useful to the recipients throughout the coming months. An amazing number of donations also came from local businesses.

This year’s generous sponsors include: Pharmasave, Buy-Low Foods, Fields Store, Clearwater Dollar Store, Clearwater Curiosity Shop, Mystic Dreams, Strawberry Moose, Interior Savings Credit Union, Royal Bank, Pearl McAloney, and Tim Hortons.

The Packer Elves, with smooth teamwork on Nov. 28, placed the appropriate articles in pretty Christmas bags, along with a few candies and chocolates, of course. No sampling allowed! With gifts being somewhat different for men and women, varied colours of tissue paper serve as a decorative finishing touch, show destination, and whether any given bag is for grandma or grandpa.

Then, on Dec. 9 at Evergreen Acres, Cooking Elves – which includes many others besides Rotarians – prepared and served a sumptuous turkey dinner.

Distributor Elves came on the scene in time to deliver those gift bags to all the residents, often with family looking on during the unwrapping. “Thank you,” “Thank you!” The words echoed around the festive-looking room, mingling with beautiful Christmas music played by the Silvertones.

Those busy elves showed up at Forest View the next day, coinciding with a special luncheon in the attractive Christmas Centre (a.k.a. common room). Family members were on hand to help display and enjoy the treasures as they were removed from hiding under the colourful tissue paper.

These fun chores attended to, the elves now get a few days off (or not!) to prepare for their own Christmas and holiday celebrations. “But we couldn’t do it without the locals,” they say. “Thanks so much for helping us help our seniors and spreading the joy of the season.”

