A chance to win a luxury home

Ths SookePoint home is part of this year’sMillionaire Lottery in support of the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation. (Contributed photo)

The VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation is once again offering folks a chance to start the new year by winning their dream home.

Millionaire Lottery tickets are on sale until midnight, Jan. 10 and the lucky winners will have their choice of one of seven luxury homes, located in Vancouver, North Vancouver, White Rock, Langley, Sidney, Kelowna, and , once again, Sooke Point.

“The selection of grand prize show homes this year is over the top,” said Todd Talbot, Millionaire Lottery Spokesperson.

“This is a truly a spectacular grand prize, and all proceeds from lottery ticket purchases go towards supporting the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation.”

The SookePoint home, located at 1000 Silver Spray Dr. is a spectacular 1,264 square foot “cottage” with two bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a wrap around ocean deck. It’s part of the SookePoint development that recently was named as a finalist in the 2020 Georgie Awards in three separate categories; Best Single Family Home Production Development; Best Multi-Family Townhouse Development; and Best Innovative Feature for our Prow-Shaped decks.

The winner also has the option of choosing $2.7 million in tax-free cash instead of taking one of the prize homes.

In addition, the prize packages include a 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range and $1.5 million cash.

“We’re so pleased to be a part of the Millionaire Ocean View Lottery and support such a great cause as the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation,” Sooke Point spokesperson, Joann Kief said.

“It’s wonderful to be able to share the natural beauty of SookePoint with everyone.”

The Millionaire Lottery, in support of the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation, has been in operation since 1996.

When Millionaire Lottery tickets are purchased, the money that’s raised goes to research and urgently needed medical equipment at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute.

“The VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation is thankful to everyone who supports the Millionaire Lottery,” Barbara Grantham, the organization’s President and CEO, said.

“Every year across B.C. more than 700,000 people are injured, and 60 per cent of all adult trauma cases are managed by VGH & UBC Hospital. A single stretcher alone costs approximately $6,800, and the community support of the Millionaire Lottery helps fund an extensive amount of hospital equipment and specialized medical devices, as well as much-needed research; ultimately saving the lives of British Columbians every day.”

Millionaire Lottery tickets are two for $100, five for $175, two for $250 or 25 for $500.

The lottery also includes extra games: the 50/50 PLUS lottery with a maximum prize payout up to $1,140,000 (depending on the number of tickets sold), and the Daily Cash PLUS game returns with 105 days of winning, with a value of all prizes is more than $300,000.

To date, the Millionaire Lottery has raised over $58 million for the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation.

Individuals can purchase their tickets on-line at www.millionairelottery.com, by phone: 604-602-5848, toll-free: 1-888-445-5825, or in-person at VGH, any London Drugs, or at the White Rock and North Langley prize homes.

Visit millionairelottery.com for location details.

